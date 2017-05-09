Menu
Hopscotch Music Festival reveals 2017 lineup

Solange, Run the Jewels, Big Boi, Future Islands, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Afghan Whigs, and many more set to play annual Raleigh showcase

on May 09, 2017
Hopscotch Music Festival has revealed its full 2017 lineup. Now in its eighth year, the multi-day music showcase goes down from September 7th-10th in venues throughout Raleigh, North Carolina.

Notable confirmed acts include Solange, Run the Jewels, Big Boi, Future Islands, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Afghan Whigs, Angel Olsen, Cass McCombs, Cloud Nothings, Mount Eerie, The Make-Up, METZ, Thee Oh Sees, Protomartyr, Torche, Pallbearer, Kevin Morby, Noname, Mary Timony playing music from Helium, Busdriver, Preoccupations, Margo Price, Mount Moriah, Sunflower Bean, Cherry Glazerr, and Ne-Hi, among others.

Thee-day GA and VIP passes are now available through the festival’s website.

hopscotch 2017 Hopscotch Music Festival reveals 2017 lineup

