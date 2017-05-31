Punk rock veterans Hot Water Music will return with their first album in five years later this summer. Titled Light It Up, it marks their eighth full-length to date and second for label Rise Records.

The Exister follow-up collects 12 tracks, all of which were produced by Hot Water Music — a duty they prided themselves on and didn’t take lightly. “The most exciting part about this record for us was self-producing and being in control from start to finish,” the band explains in a press statement.

“We haven’t made a record this way since [1997 debut LP] Fuel For the Hate Game. As frightening as it was to not have the safety net and sounding board of a producer, it was just as liberating to make a record that is 100% Hot Water Music, scars and all.”

Ahead of the album’s September 15th release, the Florida natives have shared “Never Going Back”, a lead single that barrels on full steam ahead. “We take our licks and harden up inside/ At least for a little while we don’t feel like dying,” they sing, determined not concede to anything. “The storm is bound to pass in time.”

Hear it down below via its lyric video.

Light It Up Artwork:

Light It Up Tracklist:

01. Complicated

02. Light It Up

03. Show Your Face

04. Never Going Back

05. Rabbit Key

06. Sympathizer

07. Vultures

08. Bury Your Idols

09. Overload

10. High Class Catastrophe

11. Take You Away

Hot Water Music have a handful of tour dates lined up beginning in September, including appearances at Chicago’s Riot Fest and The Fest in their hometown of Gainesville.

Hot Water Music 2017 Tour Dates:

09/15-17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

10/27-29 – Gainesville, FL @ The Fest

11/17 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

11/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/02 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Carioca Club