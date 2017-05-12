Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Hundred Waters release surprise Currency EP: Stream

Five new tracks ahead of the band's upcoming third full-length

by
on May 12, 2017, 10:07am
0 comments

Hundred Waters returned earlier this month with a new track called “Particle”, a tease ahead of their third full-length studio album. This weekend, the band will host the latest installment of their FORM Arcosanti music and arts festival, during which they’re expected to debut even more new music. In anticipation, they’ve dropped a surprise EP containing five tracks.

Entitled Currency, the EP is described as a “preamble” to the band’s forthcoming follow-up to 2014’s The Moon Rang Like a Bell. “We were tired of keeping everything to [ourselves] and wanted to give something back while the record is being topped off,” the band’s Trayer Tryon told Louisiana’s KRVS 88.7.

The entire Currency EP can be streamed below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Currency EP Cover Art:

cs3414291 02a big Hundred Waters release surprise Currency EP: Stream

Currency EP Tracklist:
01. Jewel in My Hands
02. Particle
03. Takeover
04. Everywhere
05. Currency

Previous Story
Phoenix go retro in the new video for “J-Boy” — watch
Next Story
Desert Trip Festival is not returning in 2017
No comments
More Stories