Hundred Waters release surprise Currency EP: Stream

Hundred Waters returned earlier this month with a new track called “Particle”, a tease ahead of their third full-length studio album. This weekend, the band will host the latest installment of their FORM Arcosanti music and arts festival, during which they’re expected to debut even more new music. In anticipation, they’ve dropped a surprise EP containing five tracks.

Entitled Currency, the EP is described as a “preamble” to the band’s forthcoming follow-up to 2014’s The Moon Rang Like a Bell. “We were tired of keeping everything to [ourselves] and wanted to give something back while the record is being topped off,” the band’s Trayer Tryon told Louisiana’s KRVS 88.7.

The entire Currency EP can be streamed below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Currency EP Cover Art:

Currency EP Tracklist:

01. Jewel in My Hands

02. Particle

03. Takeover

04. Everywhere

05. Currency