​​Since releasing their sophomore album, The Moon Rang Like a Bell, in 2014, the members of Hundred Waters have spent their time collaborating with the likes of Chance the Rapper, Skrillex, and Mas Ysa. Now, though, the Floridian indie electronic trio are at work on their third full-length, set for release later this year via OWSLA.

As an early preview of the as-yet-unfinished record, the band has shared a new single, “Particle”. The track floats on singer Nicole Miglis’ voice and gentle synths, percussion jumping and skittering between the notes all the while. According to a press release, the song’s shifting textures reflect “a period of profound change within the band wherein the relationships of the members have shifted into unfamiliar territory.” Listen via the visualizer below.

“Particle” is being offered as a free-for-follow download via the band’s website. Hundred Waters promise to debut even more new material during their performance at this year’s FORM Arcosanti, the Arizona festival they founded and curate. Since that event goes down this weekend (May 12th and 14th), there’s a good chance they’ll also bring some of those new songs out at their other scheduled festival appearances like Outside Lands, FYF Fest, Pemberton, and WayHome.

