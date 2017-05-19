ICYMI: Miami’s iii Points Festival reveals 2017 lineup

In case you missed it, Miami’s iii Points Festival has revealed its 2017 lineup featuring Gorillaz, The xx, Nicolas Jaar, and Brian Eno, who will be presenting an audio installation of his latest album, The Ship. Check out the full lineup via the festival’s new visualizer up above.

Concept: R17 HUB

Directed by: Camila Álvarez

Footage: Andre Rene

Edited by: Andre Rene

The Miami-based music, art, and technology festival goes down October 13th-15th in the city’s Wynwood neighborhood. Three-day GA and VIP passes are now available through the festival’s website.