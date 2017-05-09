In advance of their new album, Relaxer, and a massive North American tour, alt-J’s been a regular presence on the late night scene. They recently performed Relaxer’s second single, “In Cold Blood”, on Fallon and Kimmel (as well as for NPR’s Tiny Desk series) and now they’ve given us a music video for the stormy, menacing song.

If anything, Caspar Balsey’s dark, bloody video confirms the track is more Truman Capote than Foreigner. In it, an adorable wood mouse goes about its day, dodging snakes and dangling on branches and the like, until stumbling upon a roadside massacre overseen by a pair of horny, tattooed killers. It’s Natural Born Killers by way of Planet Earth. The best part? Iggy Pop serves as your gravel-voiced narrator. Watch it above.

Relaxer arrives on June 9th via ATRL.