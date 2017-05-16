Menu
iii Points reveals 2017 lineup: Gorillaz, The xx, and Brian Eno confirmed for Miami festival

Plus: Nicolas Jaar, Bonobo, Kaytranada, Danny Brown, Madlib, BadBadNotGood, and many more stellar acts

by
on May 16, 2017, 10:15am
Pictured: Gorillaz’s Damon Albarn and Brian Eno

iii Points has revealed its 2017 lineup. The Miami-based music, art, and technology festival goes down October 13th-15th in the city’s Wynwood neighborhood.

Topping this year’s bill are Gorillaz, The xx, Nicolas Jaar, and Brian Eno, who will be presenting an audio installation of his latest album, The Ship. Other notable acts include Richie Hawtin (performing his new audiovisual show CLOSE — Spontaneity & Synchronicity), Bonobo, Kaytranada, Danny Brown, Madlib, BadBadNotGood, Thundercat, Hundred Waters, Arca, Kali Uchis, John Talabot, Melody’s Echo Chamber, Actress, Mr Twin Sister, SOHN, The Black Madonna, and more.

Three-day GA and VIP passes are now available through the festival’s website.

Full disclosure: Consequence Media, the marketing and sales arm of Consequence of Sound, is a partner of iii Points. 

