In lieu of refunds, Fyre Festival is offering ticket holders VIP passes to next year’s event

With a $100 million classic action lawsuit hanging over their heads, Fyre Festival organizers Ja Rule and Billy McFarland need to save every penny they can get their hands on. So, the pair is hoping ticket holders will forgo refunds in exchange for extra VIP passes to next year’s planned installment.

Yesterday, the festival began sending out emails with details on how to receive a refund. The catch? Ticket holders must literally fill out a multi-page application. Not only that, but they’re presented with one hell of a Sophie’s choice in lieu of a refund:

“Would you prefer to exchange your 2017 ticket(s) for additional 2018 VIP passes, as opposed to receiving a refund? (Ex: If you purchased 3 passes for 2017 you would receive 6 total 2018 VIP passes.)”

It goes on, “As you likely know, we’ve been through the ringer on social media and this has been a challenging week for us as we were unable to realize our dream on the first try. We are now one of the world’s most famous festivals, for all the wrong reasons. We want to reverse that sentiment by producing something amazing. We are fully committed to this event next year, and to producing it in the most professional way, with experienced professionals. We have received support and commitments from several musicians to perform at next year’s event,” though it does not specify said musicians.

The page then offers two options: A.) “Yes, let it ride. I’d love to support you all in creating something amazing!” or B.) “No, I’m not down for the adventure.”

just fyi: Fyre Festival customers can forgo a refund in exchange for VIP passes to next year’s festival 🙂 pic.twitter.com/nUWWlpKX9R — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) May 1, 2017

I would very much like to meet the person who selects option A. Because I have some used helium I’d like to sell them.