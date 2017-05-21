Feature photo by Philip Cosores

The annual KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta took place in Carson, California on Saturday night. Incubus and Cage the Elephant were both on the bill; during the former’s set, the two acts teamed up to pay tribute to Chris Cornell. Cage the Elephant’s Matthew Schultz joined Incubus to a cover Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”. Watch fan-shot footage above.

“All night tonight my thoughts with my brother Chris Cornell,” Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd told the crowd. “He is one of three people that made me want to be a singer. He taught me how to be heavy and look for beauty at the same time. He was a huge influence on me and he was a huge influence on our band and so many other bands here tonight. So, I just wanted to say to Chris, I love you wherever you are. We will never forget you.”

