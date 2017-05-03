Incubus are scheduled to hit the road this summer with Jimmy Eat World. Before they load up the tour bus, however, the Cali alt-rockers swung by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday for their first late-night TV gig behind new album 8.

Led by frontman Brandon Boyd’s elastic vocals, the band ran through LP highlight “Nimble Bastard”. The villainous dogs and superhero cats of the track’s awesome music video were nowhere to be found, still Incubus managed to do their part in giving the audience a pretty dynamic performance. Replay it up above. If you’re wondering why Will Arnett introduced the band, it’s because he guest hosted last night’s episode.

Revisit our recent interview with Boyd.