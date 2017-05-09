Last week, Incubus delivered a dynamic performance of “Nimble Bastard” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. On Monday, the veteran alt-rockers followed up with an appearance on Conan to deliver a live rendition of “State of the Art” from their most recent release, 8.

Back arched, and head tilted up high, frontman Brandon Boyd led the Cali outfit with his towering vocals. Catch the replay up above.

This summer, Incubus will hit the road with Jimmy Eat World for an extended tour. Check out the most recently updated schedule below.

Incubus 2017 Tour Dates:

05/20 – Carson, CA @ KROQ Weenie Roast

05/27 – Toluca, MX @ Vans Warped Tour

07/06 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre ^

07/07 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

07/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre ^

07/10 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place ^

07/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

07/12 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^

07/14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Pavilion ^

07/15 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater ^

07/16 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts ^

07/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center ^

07/19 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Amphitheatre ^

07/20 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion & Festival Pier ^

07/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

07/23 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ^

07/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

07/26 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion ^

07/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Theatre ^

07/29 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

07/30 – Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center ^

08/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

08/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square ^

08/04 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

08/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater ^

08/06 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion ^

08/09 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^

08/11 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre ^

08/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^

08/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

08/16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

08/18 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater ^

08/19 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^

09/19 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional *

09/23 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Rock in Rio

09/26 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

09/28 – Buenos Aires, AR @ DirecTV Arena

10/03 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

^ = w/ Jimmy Eat World

* = w/ Maroon 5