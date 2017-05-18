Menu
Indie supergroup BNQT make TV debut on Seth Meyers — watch

Travis' Fran Healy joins Eric Pulido and the members Midlake for a "Restart"

on May 18, 2017, 9:46am
BNQT, the indie supergroup featuring Band of HorsesBen BridwellAlex Kapranos of Franz FerdinandMidlake’s Eric Pulido, Jason Lytle of Grandaddy, andTravisFran Healy, celebrated the release of their debut album, Volume 1, just a few weeks ago. Last night, the young band of veterans crossed off yet another item from its bucket list: their first-ever TV performance.

In support of the new LP, the band rolled out single “Restart” on Seth Meyers. Of course, not all the superstar members were on hand, but Pulido was backed by Healy on vocals and guitar. Catch the replay over at the NBC website.

To feast on more BNQT, revisit Volume 1 singles “Unlikely Force”, led by Bridwell, and “Real Love”, the only track to feature all five vocalists. Or you can just stream the whole thing and read our interview with Pulido about the album and the project’s future here.

 

