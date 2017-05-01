Interpol announce US dates for Turn on the Bright Lights 15th anniversary tour

Interpol announced a tour celebrating the 15th anniversary of their beloved debut, Turn on the Bright Lights, back in January. At the time, the only dates scheduled for the celebratory jaunt were in Europe. Finally, the seminal indie rockers have added US stops to the their itinerary — though there are only two.

(Read: Let’s Cool It with the Full Album Performances, Alright?)

The band will perform Turn on the Bright Lights in full at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium on September 23rd and Los Angeles’ LA Historic State Park on September 30th. According to a press release, these two gigs will be the only performances of the 2002 album in either the US or Canada. Deerhunter and Battles will open both shows.

Following the US dates, Interpol will head to Mexico City in October two more performances of the album.

In addition to the new dates, Matador Records confirmed that Interpol is working on a new album with eyes on a 2018 release. Find the band’s complete tour itinerary below.

Interpol 15th Anniversary Tour Dates:

08/09 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

08/10 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

08/12 – Buftea, RO @ Summer Well Festival

08/13 – Belgrade, RS @ Belgrade Fortress

08/15 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/16 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

08/19 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier

08/20 – St. Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock

08/22 – Asolo, IT @ AMA Music Festival

08/23 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte

08/25 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich OpenAir

08/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ The Koncerthuset

08/29 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

08/30 – Groningen, NL @ Oosterpoort

09/01 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

09/03 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

09/05 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

09/09 – Madrid, ES @ DCode Festival

09/23 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ LA State Historic Park *

10/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC

10/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC

* = w/ Deerhunter and Battles

Revisit the band’s 2014 Glastonbury performance of Bright Lights single “PDA”: