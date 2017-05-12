Menu
Interpol’s Paul Banks and RZA share new collaborative song “Who Needs the World” — listen

Banks & Steelz return with the follow-up to last year's Anything But Words

on May 12, 2017, 12:45pm
Last summer, Interpol frontman Paul Banks and Wu-Tang Clan rapper RZA let loose their debut album as Banks & Steelz. Now, the unlikely bedfellows have reconvened to share a new collaborative song called “Who Needs The World”.

As its title hints, the track is a lamenting of the planet’s slow demise. Banks and RZA take turns mourning the melting ice caps and society’s obsession with materialism and greed. “It’s just a bunch of tomfoolery!” they sing, as sharp electric guitars and melancholy strings slice and zigzag throughout.

Stream it down below.

In related news, Banks and Interpol recently announced US tour dates celebrating the 15th anniversary of Turn On the Bright Lights.

