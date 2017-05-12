Last summer, Interpol frontman Paul Banks and Wu-Tang Clan rapper RZA let loose their debut album as Banks & Steelz. Now, the unlikely bedfellows have reconvened to share a new collaborative song called “Who Needs The World”.

As its title hints, the track is a lamenting of the planet’s slow demise. Banks and RZA take turns mourning the melting ice caps and society’s obsession with materialism and greed. “It’s just a bunch of tomfoolery!” they sing, as sharp electric guitars and melancholy strings slice and zigzag throughout.

Stream it down below.

In related news, Banks and Interpol recently announced US tour dates celebrating the 15th anniversary of Turn On the Bright Lights.

“Who Needs The World” Artwork:

