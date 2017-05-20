Dinosaur Jr. recently wrapped up a long, winding world tour in support of their last album, Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not, and frontman J Mascis seems to be decompressing with a little comedy. A new video on Funny or Die finds the artist sitting before a panel of long-haired businessmen, who fire him from a nebulous administrative position before rehiring him for reasons too convoluted to articulate.

It’s a bizarre, amusing clip, with team leaders Seth, Kevin, and Kyle ping-ponging off Mascis’ mumbled replies to their spiraling runs of banter. Hilariously, Mascis breaks just about every rule of improv in the 20-minute clip. Watch the whole thing below.

This isn’t Mascis’ first stab at comedy. He previously appeared on Comedy Central’s @Midnight, where he shared some musings on Mrs. Doubtfire and our current president.