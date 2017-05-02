Chicago’s Jamila Woods will partner with new label home Jagjaguwar and hometown imprint Closed Sessions to issue a proper release of HEAVN, one of the best albums of 2016. While details are still forthcoming, the CoSigned rapper/singer/poet/activist is celebrating with both a music video for “Holy” and previously unreleased “reprise” version of the track produced by Dee Lilly.

“I wrote ‘Holy’ to remind myself that my worth is not dependent on anyone or anything outside of me,” Woods commented on the song in a press release. “For the video I wanted to represent self-care as a sacred act, to make ordinary daily rituals in bedrooms and bathtubs feel magical.” Director and frequent collaborator Sam Bailey captured these powerful moments of self-love.

Check out the video down below, followed by the alternate “reprise” rendition of the track.

Woods has also announced a round of North American summer tour dates, which include opening gigs for Corinne Bailey Rae and appearances at Summerfest and Panorama Music Festival.

Jamila Woods 2017 Tour Dates:

06/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox &

06/07 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom &

06/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore &

06/11 – San Diego, CA Music Box &

07/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest &

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/20 – Pontiac, MI @ TBA

07/21 – Toronto, ON @ TBA

07/22 – Montreal, QC @ TBA

07/24 – Boston, MA @ TBA

07/25 – Portsmouth, NH @ TBA

07/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ TBA

07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival

07/29 – Washington, DC @ TBA

& = w/ supporting Corinne Bailey Rae