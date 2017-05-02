Janet Jackson has finally rescheduled her North American tour

Janet Jackson canceled a massive run of North American and European shows last year when she and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, decided to have a baby. It was the second hit the tour behind 2015’s Unbreakable had taken, as she’d postponed the start of the trek just a few months earlier. Though unfortunately Jackson has since separated from Al Mana, the baby has been born, and the pop icon has finally rescheduled her tour dates for the fall.
Retitled “The State of the World Tour”, the new schedule will see Ms. Jackson stopping at 56 (!) cities in the United States and Canada. The new itinerary includes a bunch of additional dates alongside the rescheduled ones, including the opening September 7th show in Lafayette, Louisiana. Tickets to concerts that have been rescheduled will still be honored, while tickets to the new shows go on sale May 5th.
Even more good news for fans: A press release promises Jackson will be performing “soon-to-be released new tracks” on the tour, meaning fresh music is on its way.
Find Jackson’s complete itinerary below.
Janet Jackson “The State of the World Tour” 2017 Dates:
09/07 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
09/09 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/10 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
09/13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
09/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/16 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
09/17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
09/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
09/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
09/23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
09/24 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
09/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/27 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
09/29 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/01 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
10/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/05 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
10/07 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
10/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/17 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena
10/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
10/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
10/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
10/25 – Moline, IL @ iWireless Center
10/26 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
10/28 – Toledo, OH @ The Huntington Center
10/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
11/02 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
11/04 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
11/05 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/07 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center
11/08 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
11/10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
11/11 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Events Center
11/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/16 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
11/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
11/19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
11/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
11/28 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
11/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
12/01 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
12/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
12/04 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
12/06 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
12/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
12/09 – Birmingham, Al @ The BJCC
12/11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
12/12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
12/14 – Norfolk, VA @ Norfolk Scope Arena
12/16 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
12/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
Watch video of Jackson announcing the birth of her baby, her separation from her husband, and the new tour dates, all in one minute-and-a-half clip.