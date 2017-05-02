Janet Jackson has finally rescheduled her North American tour

Janet Jackson canceled a massive run of North American and European shows last year when she and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, decided to have a baby. It was the second hit the tour behind 2015’s Unbreakable had taken, as she’d postponed the start of the trek just a few months earlier. Though unfortunately Jackson has since separated from Al Mana, the baby has been born, and the pop icon has finally rescheduled her tour dates for the fall.

Retitled “The State of the World Tour”, the new schedule will see Ms. Jackson stopping at 56 (!) cities in the United States and Canada. The new itinerary includes a bunch of additional dates alongside the rescheduled ones, including the opening September 7th show in Lafayette, Louisiana. Tickets to concerts that have been rescheduled will still be honored, while tickets to the new shows go on sale May 5th.

Even more good news for fans: A press release promises Jackson will be performing “soon-to-be released new tracks” on the tour, meaning fresh music is on its way.

Find Jackson’s complete itinerary below.

Janet Jackson “The State of the World Tour” 2017 Dates:

09/07 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

09/09 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/10 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

09/13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

09/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/16 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

09/17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

09/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

09/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

09/23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

09/24 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

09/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/27 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

09/29 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/01 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

10/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/05 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

10/07 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

10/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/17 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

10/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

10/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

10/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

10/25 – Moline, IL @ iWireless Center

10/26 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

10/28 – Toledo, OH @ The Huntington Center

10/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

11/02 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

11/04 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

11/05 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/07 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center

11/08 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

11/10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

11/11 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Events Center

11/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

11/16 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

11/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

11/19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

11/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

11/28 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

11/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

12/01 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

12/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

12/04 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

12/06 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

12/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

12/09 – Birmingham, Al @ The BJCC

12/11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

12/12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

12/14 – Norfolk, VA @ Norfolk Scope Arena

12/16 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

12/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

Watch video of Jackson announcing the birth of her baby, her separation from her husband, and the new tour dates, all in one minute-and-a-half clip.