Japandroids and Cloud Nothings are going on tour together

Photo by​ Ben Kaye

Two great young rock bands, Japandroids and Cloud Nothings, are joining forces for a North American tour. Following a summer full of festival appearances for both bands, the autumn jaunt kicks off October 14th in Edmonton and runs through mid-November. Along the way, they’ll rock cities like Winnipeg, Halifax, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Nashville.

Japandroids will be supporting their third album, Near to the Wild Heart of Life, while Cloud Nothings will be playing songs from their excellent new release, Life Without Sound. Find both bands’ full tour schedules below.

Japandroids 2017 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/06 – Padova, IT @ Parco Della Musica

06/07 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Social Club

06/10 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

07/11 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel

07/14 – Sydney, AU @ Factory Theatre

07/16 – Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside

07/18 – Adelaide, AU @ Fat Controller

07/19 – Perth, AU @ Rosemount Hotel

07/21 – Auckland, NZ @ The Kings Arms Tavern

07/22 – Wellington, NZ @ San Fran

08/26 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/27 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/31-09/01 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/01-03 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic Festival

10/13 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Ballroom

10/14 – Edmonton, AB @ UnionHall ^

10/16 – Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians Event Centre ^

10/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick Centre ^

10/19 – Halifax, NS @ Halifax Pop Explosion ^

10/21 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

10/24 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/28 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre ^

10/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! ^

10/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Indoor ^

11/02 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater ^

11/04 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic ^

11/06 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/07 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom ^

11/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA ^

^ = w/ Cloud Nothings

Cloud Nothings 2017 Tour Dates:

05/11 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement

05/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

05/17 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

05/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/21 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

06/02 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

06/03 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Festival

06/21 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival

07/23 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

07/27 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

07/30 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Schenley Plaza

09/09 – San Bernardino, CA @ High & Low Festival

10/14 – Edmonton, AB @ UnionHall ^

10/16 – Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians Event Centre ^

10/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick Centre ^

10/19 – Halifax, NS @ Halifax Pop Explosion ^

10/28 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre ^

10/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! ^

10/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Indoor ^

11/02 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater ^

11/04 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic ^

11/07 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom ^

11/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA ^

* = w/ Preoccupations

^ = w/ Japandroids

Watch Japandroid perform “Near to the Wild Heart of Life” on Colbert, plus Cloud Nothings’ video for “Modern Act”: