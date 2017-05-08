Japandroids and Cloud Nothings are going on tour together

Photo by Ben Kaye
Two great young rock bands, Japandroids and Cloud Nothings, are joining forces for a North American tour. Following a summer full of festival appearances for both bands, the autumn jaunt kicks off October 14th in Edmonton and runs through mid-November. Along the way, they’ll rock cities like Winnipeg, Halifax, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Nashville.
Japandroids will be supporting their third album, Near to the Wild Heart of Life, while Cloud Nothings will be playing songs from their excellent new release, Life Without Sound. Find both bands’ full tour schedules below.
Japandroids 2017 Tour Dates:
06/01 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/06 – Padova, IT @ Parco Della Musica
06/07 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Social Club
06/10 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
07/11 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel
07/14 – Sydney, AU @ Factory Theatre
07/16 – Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside
07/18 – Adelaide, AU @ Fat Controller
07/19 – Perth, AU @ Rosemount Hotel
07/21 – Auckland, NZ @ The Kings Arms Tavern
07/22 – Wellington, NZ @ San Fran
08/26 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/27 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/31-09/01 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/01-03 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic Festival
10/13 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Ballroom
10/14 – Edmonton, AB @ UnionHall ^
10/16 – Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians Event Centre ^
10/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick Centre ^
10/19 – Halifax, NS @ Halifax Pop Explosion ^
10/21 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
10/24 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/28 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre ^
10/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! ^
10/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Indoor ^
11/02 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater ^
11/04 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic ^
11/06 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
11/07 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom ^
11/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA ^
^ = w/ Cloud Nothings
Cloud Nothings 2017 Tour Dates:
05/11 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement
05/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *
05/17 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter
05/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/21 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
06/02 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
06/03 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Festival
06/21 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival
07/23 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
07/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
07/27 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
07/30 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Schenley Plaza
09/09 – San Bernardino, CA @ High & Low Festival
10/14 – Edmonton, AB @ UnionHall ^
10/16 – Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians Event Centre ^
10/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick Centre ^
10/19 – Halifax, NS @ Halifax Pop Explosion ^
10/28 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre ^
10/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! ^
10/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Indoor ^
11/02 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater ^
11/04 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic ^
11/07 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom ^
11/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA ^
* = w/ Preoccupations
^ = w/ Japandroids
Watch Japandroid perform “Near to the Wild Heart of Life” on Colbert, plus Cloud Nothings’ video for “Modern Act”: