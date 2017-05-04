Photo by Ebru Yildiz

Japanese Breakfast, the experimental pop project from Michelle Zauner, will release a new album album on July 14th. Titled Soft Sounds From Another Planet, it’s Zauner’s second full-length under the moniker following one of 2016’s best albums, Psychopomp.

Soft Sounds finds the songwriter continuing to mourn the loss of her mother, who passed away shortly after the completion of Psychopomp. A press release describes it as “a work of self-reflection that looks out at the cosmos in search of healing, finding inspiration in science fiction, outer space, and the Mars One Project.”

As a first look, Zauner has shared a new song called “Machinist” and its corresponding music video. Zauner directed the clip herself and had this to say about the whole project:

“This is my fourth music video working collaboratively with my Director of Photography, Adam Kolodny. The song is a sci-fi narrative about a woman who falls in love with a robot. In the video she hallucinates on rocket fuel and tears apart her spaceship in an attempt to build a body for her robot lover.”

Check it out below.

Soft Sounds From Another Planet Artwork:

Soft Sounds From Another Planet Tracklist:

01. Diving Woman

02. Road Head

03. Machinist

04. Planetary Ambience

05. Soft Sounds From Another Planet

06. Boyish

07. 12 Steps

08. Jimmy Fallon Big

09. Body Is A Blade

10. Till Death

11. This House

12. Here Come The Tubular Bells

In support, Zauner will be touring North America for the next couple of weeks alongside the likes of Slowdive, (Sandy) Alex G, and Tegan and Sara.

Japanese Breakfast 2017 Tour Dates:

05/05 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall ~

05/06 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia Theatre ~

05/07 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ~

05/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ~

05/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ~

06/02 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel #

06/03 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter #

06/04 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

06/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade #

06/07 – Orlando, FL @ The Social #

06/09 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

06/10 – Austin, TX @ The Parish #

06/11 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada #

06/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge #

06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex #

06/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic #

06/17 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room #

06/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel #

06/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile #

06/21 – Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt #

06/22 – Portland, OR @ Holocene #

06/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court #

06/25 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #

06/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry #

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge #

06/29 – Columbus, OH @ Double Happiness #

06/30 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s #

07/01 – Detroit, MI @ El Club #

07/02 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground #

07/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB #

07/05 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair #

07/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #

07/07 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

07/27 – Halifax, NS @ Rebecca Cohn Auditorium &

07/28 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre &

07/29 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom &

07/31 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues &

08/02 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater &

~ = w/ Slowdive

# = w/ (Sandy) Alex G

& = w/ Tegan and Sara