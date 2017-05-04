Jay Z joins Austin City Limits’ 2017 lineup

Earlier this today, Austin City Limits unveiled its 2017 lineup, but apparently minus its No. 1 headliner. In a second standalone announcement this afternoon, the Austin-based music festival announced the addition of Jay Z. He’ll top the bill alongside Gorillaz, Chance the Rapper, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and The Killers.

The annual mega music festival will once again go down over two weekends, October 6th-8th and 13th-15th, at Zilker Park in downtown Austin, Texas. Other confirmed acts include The xx, Ryan Adams, Solange, Ice Cube, Run the Jewels, Spoon, Cut Copy, Crystal Castles, Bonobo, ASAP Ferg, Danny Brown, D.R.A.M. BadBadNotGood, Angel Olsen, Royal Blood, First Aid Kit, Thundercat, Jamila Woods, and Car Seat Headrest.

Here’s how the lineup looks now: