Jeremih celebrates Cinco de Mayo with a surprise new EP — listen

The Chicago-based artist claims the five-song EP came together over in just 24 hours

by
on May 06, 2017, 4:20pm
Aside from a shot or three, gift-giving isn’t a typical part of Cinco de Mayo celebrations, but Chicago-based artist Jeremih doesn’t care. After spending the last year touring behind 2016’s Late Nights: Europe and collaborating with the likes of Chance the Rapper, DJ Mustard, and Big Sean, the R&B wunderkind just dropped a surprise new EP.

It’s called Cinco De MihYo and the five-track affair, which exudes Spanish flair in both its instrumentation and song titles (“Papasito”, “Mi Amore”), was apparently put together on the fly.

“I was inspired by the holiday and put this project together in the last 24 hours,” Jeremih said in a press release. “I walked in the studio and my producer Bongo [ByTheWay] was playing some guitar vibes. After a few shots of tequila and some good company, I decided to do something different for my fans.”

Stream or download the whole thing here.

