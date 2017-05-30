This year marks the 50th anniversary of The Velvet Underground’s The Velvet Underground & Nico, and band co-founder John Cale has been honoring it through live performances that wrangle together the young artists it helped to inspire. Last year, Cale played through the album alongside Animal Collective, Pete Doherty and Carl Barât of The Libertines, and Mark Lanegan. This past Saturday, Cale recruited another group of all-stars to contribute.

Joining him at Liverpool Waters’ outdoor Clarence Dock stage were the likes of The Kills, Clinic, Wild Beasts, Nadine Shah, and Fat White Family. Watch some fan-shot footage from the show below.

Cale recently announced two more Velvet Underground & Nico performances at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in November.

Setlist:

I’m Waiting for the Man

White Light/White Heat (with The Kills)

All Tomorrow’s Parties (with Fat White Family)

Venus in Furs

I’ll Be Your Mirror (with Wild Beasts)

Run Run Run (with Clinic)

Black Angel’s Death Song (with Gruff Rhys)

Femme Fatale (with Nadine Shah)

There She Goes Again (with Wild Beasts)

Lady Godiva’s Operation (with Gruff Rhys)

European Son (with Clinic)

Sunday Morning (with The Kills)

Heroin (with Fat White Family)

Sister Ray (with all guests)