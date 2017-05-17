John Williams’ Raiders of the Lost Ark score gets vinyl reissue

Raiders of the Lost Ark, the first ride of Indiana Jones, celebrated its 35th anniversary last year. Now, the film’s iconic soundtrack from equally iconic composer John Williams is getting a fresh vinyl reissue via Concord Music Group.

Pressed on 180-gram vinyl, the double-LP will come housed in a gatefold jacket with original stills and artwork from the movie. It will also feature over 30 minutes of extended cues that were previously only available on the 2008 CD extended edition.

The Oscar-nominated score was the only one in the Indiana Jones series to feature a performance by the London Symphony Orchestra. For this latest re-release, the audio was put together by engineer Bernie Grundman, the same man who mastered the soundtrack for its initial release back in 1981.

Pre-orders are available via Amazon, and you can find the complete tracklist below.

Raiders of the Lost Ark Vinyl Reissue Tracklist:

01. In The Jungle

02. The Idol Temple

03. Escape From The Temple

04. Flight From Peru

05. Washington Men / Indy’s Home

06. A Thought For Marion / To Nepal

07. The Medallion

08. Flight To Cairo

09. The Basket Game

10. Bad Dates

11. The Map Room: Dawn

12. Reunion In The Tent / Searching For The Well

13. The Well Of The Souls

14. Indy Rides The Statue

15. The Fist Fight / The Flying Wing

16. Desert Chase

17. Marion’s Theme / The Crate

18. The German Sub

19. Ride To The Nazi Hideout

20. Indy Follows The Ark

21. The Miracle Of The Ark

22. Washington Ending / Raiders March