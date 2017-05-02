Johnny Depp reportedly pays someone so he doesn’t have to memorize his lines

In January, Johnny Depp sued his former business representatives, The Management Group, for allegedly collecting fees without his consent and other financial misconduct. In turn, TMG filed a countersuit revealing the actor once spent $3 million to blast Hunter S. Thompson’s ashes out of a cannon. As the legal battle continues, TMG has filed an amended complaint with further claims about Depp’s out of control spending.

One of the most outrageous tidbits, as pointed out by The Hollywood Reporter, is the accusation that Depp keeps a sound engineer on payroll to funnel him lines on set. “Depp insisted that this sound engineer be kept on yearly retainer so that he no longer had to memorize his lines,” wrote attorney Michael Kump. While the exact salary for the script whisperer wasn’t reported, the position allegedly nets hundreds of thousands of dollars.

As further evidence of “extravagant and extreme” lifestyle, the amended complaint cites Depp’s purchases of 14 residences, 45 luxury vehicles, 70 collectible guitars and enough Hollywood memorabilia to fill 12 storage facilities. “On information and belief, Depp’s flagrant bragging about his senseless and extreme spending to The Wall Street Journal is further evidence of his psychological issues,” the allegations continue. The reference is to an April 25th article that saw Depp say, “It’s my money. If I want to buy 15,000 cotton balls a day, it’s my thing.” He also disputed the fact that he paid $3 million to blast Thompson into the sky — he said it was actually $5 million.

As if all that weren’t enough, TMG suggests Depp should submit to a mental health evaluation during the proceedings. “Depp’s extravagant spending has often been marked by a lack of impulse control,” wrote Kump. “In retrospect, it appears that Depp may suffer from a compulsive spending disorder, which will be proven in this action through a mental examination of Depp … and expert testimony.”

Grab the popcorn, folks. This lawsuit is about to get a whole lot uglier.