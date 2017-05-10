Johnny Jewel releases new album Windswept: Stream/download

Today, Johnny Jewel has released Windswept, a new solo album of unreleased music. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full below.
The 14-track effort features music Jewel wrote for the upcoming Twin Peaks revival, as well as new songs from Chromatics and Desire. There are also collaborations with Glass Candy, Symmetry, and Heaven.
News about the surprise album arrived last week, just hours after Alexis Rivera of Echo Park Records revealed that Jewel had destroyed every physical copy of Chromatics’ long-awaited fifth album, Dear Tommy.
In March, Jewel released two new EPs, The Key and The Hacker. Chromatics’ most recent album is 2012’s Kill for Love. As for Dear Tommy, Rivera claims a new, “better” version is “getting closer to the release.”
Windswept Artwork:
Windswept Tracklist:
01. Johnny Jewel – Television Snow (feat. Symmetry)
02. Johnny Jewel – Windswept
03. Desire – Saturday
04. Johnny Jewel – Missing Pages
05. Johnny Jewel – The Crimson Kiss
06. Johnny Jewel – Strobe Lights
07. Johnny Jewel – Heaven (feat. Heaven)
08. Johnny Jewel – Slow Dreams
09. Johnny Jewel – Insomnia
10. Johnny Jewel – Motel (feat. Glass Candy)
11. Johnny Jewel – Between Worlds
12. Johnny Jewel – The Flame
13. Johnny Jewel – Stardust
14. Chromatics – Blue Moon