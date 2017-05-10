Johnny Jewel releases new album Windswept: Stream/download

Today, Johnny Jewel has released Windswept, a new solo album of unreleased music. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full below.

The 14-track effort features music Jewel wrote for the upcoming Twin Peaks revival, as well as new songs from Chromatics and Desire. There are also collaborations with Glass Candy, Symmetry, and Heaven.

News about the surprise album arrived last week, just hours after Alexis Rivera of Echo Park Records revealed that Jewel had destroyed every physical copy of Chromatics’ long-awaited fifth album, Dear Tommy.

In March, Jewel released two new EPs, The Key and The Hacker. Chromatics’ most recent album is 2012’s Kill for Love. As for Dear Tommy, Rivera claims a new, “better” version is “getting closer to the release.”

Windswept Artwork:

Windswept Tracklist:

01. Johnny Jewel – Television Snow (feat. Symmetry)

02. Johnny Jewel – Windswept

03. Desire – Saturday

04. Johnny Jewel – Missing Pages

05. Johnny Jewel – The Crimson Kiss

06. Johnny Jewel – Strobe Lights

07. Johnny Jewel – Heaven (feat. Heaven)

08. Johnny Jewel – Slow Dreams

09. Johnny Jewel – Insomnia

10. Johnny Jewel – Motel (feat. Glass Candy)

11. Johnny Jewel – Between Worlds

12. Johnny Jewel – The Flame

13. Johnny Jewel – Stardust

14. Chromatics – Blue Moon