Johnny Jewel works in mysterious ways. Yesterday, the Chromatics frontman shared a cryptic new track in “Television Snow”, which may or may not be used in David Lynch’s forthcoming Twin Peaks revival, and now he returns with another song that sounds wrapped in plastic. And hey, that music video looks oddly Lynchian, too. Hmm.

“Insomnia” is another cut off Windswept, his 14-track effort that is more or less a stand-in for the Chromatics’ recently-demolished Dear Tommy. Due out May 10th via Italians Do It Better, the album features new songs by Chromatics and Desire, as well as music he wrote for Twin Peaks. The album follows his pair of EPs,The Key and The Hacker, released back in March.

Windswept Tracklist:

01. Johnny Jewel – Television Show (feat. Symmetry)

02. Johnny Jewel – Windswept

03. Desire – Saturday

04. Johnny Jewel – Missing Pages

05. Johnny Jewel – The Crimson Kiss

06. Johnny Jewel – Strobe Lights

07. Johnny Jewel – Heaven – (feat. Heaven)

08. Johnny Jewel – Slow Dreams

09. Johnny Jewel – Insomnia

10. Johnny Jewel – Motel (feat. Glass Candy)

11. Johnny Jewel – Between Worlds

12. Johnny Jewel – The Flame

13. Johnny Jewel – Stardust

14. Chromatics – Blue Moon