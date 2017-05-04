Johnny Jewel threw out Chromatics’ Dear Tommy, only to record a new “better” version

The mystery of synth-pop innovators Chromatics’ long-awaited Dear Tommy has raged on for years now, with the band’s fifth LP landing on both our 2016 and 2017 Most Anticipated Albums lists. The last few years have given us a few singles—the title track, “Shadow”, “I Can Never Be Myself When You’re Around”—but a release date for the album continued to elude us. When those tracks recently disappeared from Spotify, fans thought this might be a sign. Turns out they were right.

We still don’t have a release date, but Alexis Rivera Of Echo Park Records has finally offered some insight into the album’s delay via a veritable tweet storm. The story begins in 2015, with the band’s Johnny Jewel having “almost died in Hawaii.” When he returned, he apparently destroyed “all copies” of Dear Tommy, which included 15,000 CDs and 10,000 vinyl records. “Is it weird to destroy & delete your album once it’s done? Fuck yes. It’s also financially insane. But it wasn’t the first time he’s done it,” Rivera wrote.

After a brief detour to discuss how Jewel did the same to an early version of Kill For Love, Rivera claims that “we are getting closer to the release of the album” and that it “has the same titles, same lyrics, same track order, as when it was announced Dec of 2014. Nothing’s changed except it’s better.”

So there you have it. We’re finally getting Dear Tommy. Or are we? Lord knows there’s room for another twist here. Read Rivera’s tweets below.

Enough people have asked about Dear Tommy and the status of the album, I think it's time for an update https://t.co/5A3znJr4Fs — Alexis Rivera (@echoparkrecords) May 3, 2017

Christmas day 2015 Johnny almost died in Hawaii. I don't want to go into details, but I'm sure he'll discuss it in interviews at some point. — Alexis Rivera (@echoparkrecords) May 3, 2017

When he came back home to California he destroyed all copies of Tommy. 15K CDs & 10K vinyl in the Italians warehouse in Glendale, all gone — Alexis Rivera (@echoparkrecords) May 3, 2017

When we announced "Twin Peaks" in March, you can see some of those broken Tommy records https://t.co/Ink9W8hI24 — Alexis Rivera (@echoparkrecords) May 3, 2017

Is it weird to destroy & delete your album once it's done? Fuck yes. It's also financially insane. But it wasn't the first time he's done it — Alexis Rivera (@echoparkrecords) May 3, 2017

March of 2011: Glass Candy was playing in Guadalajara & Johnny gave me a box of Kill For Love CDs. He wanted the album out later that month. — Alexis Rivera (@echoparkrecords) May 3, 2017

Then he got hired to score Drive, then that went absolutely snafu. Shit comes up all the time that changes things. Sometimes it's a blessing — Alexis Rivera (@echoparkrecords) May 3, 2017

Johnny destroyed the CDs & vinyl of that version of Kill For Love in April 2011. Publicly no one knew. But it kickstarted a creative streak — Alexis Rivera (@echoparkrecords) May 3, 2017

He worked more on Kill For Love, he worked on Symmetry's Themes, he worked on more music that I hope we'll hear sooner rather than later — Alexis Rivera (@echoparkrecords) May 3, 2017

He even referenced the other version of Kill For Love (and multiple changes) in an interview with @pitchfork in 2012 https://t.co/PZTySumQOU pic.twitter.com/8c7XBsS14l — Alexis Rivera (@echoparkrecords) May 3, 2017

.@pitchfork Anyway back to Johnny almost dying. After he went on another streak. Doing Tommy. Producing new acts like Heaven. Doing films & "Twin Peaks" — Alexis Rivera (@echoparkrecords) May 3, 2017

.@pitchfork As for Dear Tommy, now that we are getting closer to the release of the album, Johnny wanted the music from it to come down — Alexis Rivera (@echoparkrecords) May 3, 2017