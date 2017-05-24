Broken Social Scene were inspired to end their five-year hiatus following the 2015 terrorist attack at Paris’ Bataclan. Last night, they launched their first European tour since reconvening in Manchester, England — just 24 hours after the bombing at the Manchester Arena claimed 22 lives.

It was inauspicious timing, but as the music community tends to do in these situations, BSS came out strong for their performance at Albert Hall. And they weren’t alone, as they welcomed a special guest in local icon Johnny Marr.

“What’s most important is tonight we’re here together, all of us,” Kevin Drew said at the onset. “And that’s what we can do, and that’s what we’re doing. So thank you, Manchester. We’re so happy, there’s no other place we’d rather be than here with you. So to start this show to show you how we love your town, there’s a man who I love dearly who’s come out to play for you. He is your city, he is your legend. Please give it up for Mr. Johnny Marr.”

Marr joined the band for a rendition of “Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl” and “Cause=Time”. Watch fan-shot footage up above.

Broken Social Scene’s new album, Hug of Thunder, is out July 7th. Find their tour schedule below.

Broken Social Scene 2017 Tour Dates:

05/24 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

05/26 – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival

05/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix Club

05/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/30 – Paris, FR @ Alhambra

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/03 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Music & Arts Festival

06/24 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend

07/21-23 – Edmonton, AB @ Interstellar Rodeo

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

09/16 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

09/17 – New York, NY @ Meadows Music & Art Festival

09/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

09/21 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^

09/24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^

09/26 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman ^

09/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater ^

09/28 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace ^

09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom ^

09/30 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^

10/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater ^

10/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

10/05 – Portland, ME @ State Theater ^

10/06 – New Haven, CT @ College Street ^

10/07 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^

# = w/ The Belle Game

^ = w/ Frightened Rabbit