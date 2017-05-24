Jon Stewart and HBO scrap animated political satire series

Fans hoping to see Jon Stewart on the regular once again will have to wait a little longer: The former Daily Show host’s much anticipated HBO series has been axed.

Announced last summer, the series was slated to be an “Onion-like” animated cable news parody, “in his actual voice, and his tone.” HBO and Stewart were hoping to have the project in full swing for the presidential election, but the quick turnaround time for the digital shorts proved to be a major logistical issue.

“We all thought the project had great potential but there were technical issues in terms of production and distribution that proved too difficult given the quick turnaround and topical nature of the material,” both parties said in a joint statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). This isn’t the end of Stewart and HBO’s creative partnership, however, as they note they have some “projects together which you will be hearing about in the near future.”

In the meantime, we imagine Stewart will return to his cabin in the woods, where, since retiring from The Daily Show, he’s been perfecting a delicious beef jerky recipe.