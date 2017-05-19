Earlier this month, news broke that Radiohead guitarist and experienced film composer Jonny Greenwood would be scoring Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here, an upcoming drama starring Joaquin Phoenix. In conjunction with the feature movie’s screening at Cannes Film Festival this week, a clip from the film has been released and it features some of the original music composed by Greenwood.

In the clip, Phoenix takes cues from Taken-era Liam Neeson as he plays a war veteran whose “attempt to save a young girl from a sex trafficking ring goes horribly wrong.” The action begins when Phoenix’s hood-clad character exits a building as alarms ring in the background. After walking into a dark alleyway, he effortlessly takes out a would-be attacker. From there, he nonchalantly hops into a taxi cab and asks to be taken to the airport.

Greenwood’s score kicks off the clip as the camera pans from inside the building out to the alleyway, building tension with sparse percussion and a catchy guitar loop. The background music fades away during the fight scene, only to pick back up with a more exciting, synth-heavy instrumental as Phoenix prepares to enter the cab.

The Radiohead member has worked on several film scores in recent years. He’s served as the go-to composer for renowned director Paul Thomas Anderson, who enlisted his help for 2007’s There Will Be Blood, 2012’s The Master, and 2014’s Inherent Vice. Greenwood is currently helming the music for his fourth Anderson project, a ’50s-set fashion industry flick starring Daniel Day Lewis.

Currently, You Were Never Really Here doesn’t have a US release date. With the pedigree of the people involved, however, expect to hear more news sooner rather than later.