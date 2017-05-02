Jonny Greenwood to score new Joaquin Phoenix film You Were Never Really Here

As Radiohead gear up for the 20th anniversary reissue of OK Computer, guitarist and composer extraordinaire Jonny Greenwood is adding another film project to his repertoire. According to The Playlist, Greenwood has been tapped to score Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here, an upcoming drama starring Joaquin Phoenix.

An adaptation of Jonathan Ames’ short story of the same name, the film marks the second collaboration between Greenwood and Ramsay. The pair previously linked up on Ramsay’s 2011 thriller We Need To Talk About Kevin.

In You Were Never Really Here, Phoenix plays a war veteran whose “attempt to save a young girl from a sex trafficking ring goes horribly wrong.” It’s due to open at the Cannes Film Festival, which kicks off May 17th.

For Greenwood, this is just one of many film scores he’s worked on in recent years. The Radiohead member has been the go-to composer for renowned director Paul Thomas Anderson, enlisting his help for 2007’s There Will Be Blood, 2012’s The Master, and 2014’s Inherent Vice. Greenwood is currently helming the music for his fourth Anderson project, a ’50s-set fashion industry flick starring Daniel Day Lewis.