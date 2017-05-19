Menu
Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj team up for “Swish Swish” — listen

Plus, Perry has revealed the artwork for her new album, Witness

on May 19, 2017, 12:40am
Earlier this week we learned that Katy Perry’s new album is titled, Witness, and will see release on June 9th. Now, following “Chained to the Rhythm” and “Bon Appétit”, the pop singer has unveiled a third preview of the forthcoming LP. It’s a collaboration with Nicki Minaj called “Swish Swish” and, as part for the course with Minaj features, the Pinkprint rapper absolutely steals the show. Hear for yourself below.

Along with the new teaser track, Perry has revealed the artwork for Witness. It’s — uh, something.

