Earlier this week we learned that Katy Perry’s new album is titled, Witness, and will see release on June 9th. Now, following “Chained to the Rhythm” and “Bon Appétit”, the pop singer has unveiled a third preview of the forthcoming LP. It’s a collaboration with Nicki Minaj called “Swish Swish” and, as part for the course with Minaj features, the Pinkprint rapper absolutely steals the show. Hear for yourself below.

Along with the new teaser track, Perry has revealed the artwork for Witness. It’s — uh, something.