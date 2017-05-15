Katy Perry announces new album Witness, plus 2017 North American tour dates

After teasing the world with two unstoppable singles — see: “Chained to the Rhythm” feat. Skip Marley and “Bon Appétit” feat. Migos — Katy Perry has finally announced her proper fifth studio album, Witness, due out June 9th via Capitol Records.

She’s also announced a full North American tour in support, which kicks off on September 7th at Columbus, Ohio’s Schottenstein Center and carries on into 2018 with dates all across the country. What’s more, Perry will serve as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live‘s season finale this weekend (May 20th).

In other words, get ready for The Year of Perry. Consult the full tour dates below and and watch the music video for “Bon Appétit”.

Katy Perry 2017-18 Tour Dates:

09/07 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

09/09 – Montréal, QE @ Bell Centre

09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

09/25 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

09/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/03 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/08 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

11/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/28 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

11/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

12/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

12/02 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

12/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

12/06 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

12/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

12/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

12/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

12/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

01/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

01/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

01/10 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

01/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

01/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

01/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

01/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

01/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

02/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter

02/03 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

02/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena