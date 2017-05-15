Katy Perry announces new album Witness, plus 2017 North American tour dates

After teasing the world with two unstoppable singles — see: “Chained to the Rhythm” feat. Skip Marley and “Bon Appétit” feat. Migos — Katy Perry has finally announced her proper fifth studio album, Witness, due out June 9th via Capitol Records.
She’s also announced a full North American tour in support, which kicks off on September 7th at Columbus, Ohio’s Schottenstein Center and carries on into 2018 with dates all across the country. What’s more, Perry will serve as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live‘s season finale this weekend (May 20th).
In other words, get ready for The Year of Perry. Consult the full tour dates below and and watch the music video for “Bon Appétit”.
Katy Perry 2017-18 Tour Dates:
09/07 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
09/09 – Montréal, QE @ Bell Centre
09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
09/25 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
09/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/03 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10/08 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
10/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
11/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
11/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
11/28 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
11/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
12/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
12/02 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
12/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
12/06 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
12/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
12/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
12/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
12/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
12/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
12/20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
01/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
01/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
01/10 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
01/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
01/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
01/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
01/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
01/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
02/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter
02/03 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
02/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena