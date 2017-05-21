Katy Perry had the honors of serving as the musical guest of SNL’s season finale. In support of her forthcoming album, Witness, the pop singer staged two highly choreographed performances. Her live debut of “Swish Swish” soundtracked a drag queen dance party; sadly, Nicki Minaj was nowhere to be found. For her second performance, she recreated her video for “Bon Appétit”, and she brought along Migos to rap their verse! Catch the replay below, and look for Perry’s new album when it drops on June 9th. Also, can Migos please get their own headlining slot on SNL next season?