In the lyric video for Katy Perry’s “Chained to the Rhythm”, a full-size chef cooked up a mini meal for a hamster. The food themes continue in the latest visual from the pop singer, though this time she herself is the main ingredient. In the potentially NSFW video for “Bon Appétit”, conceptualized by Paris and Montreal-based filmmakers Dent De Cuir, Perry’s body is kneaded, boiled, and marinated. She is eventually served up on a platter at a high-end gentleman’s club, where Migos happen to be in attendance. Watch above.