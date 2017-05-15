Kendrick Lamar extends 2017 DAMN. Tour

Photo by Philip Cosores

Kendrick Lamar has extended his upcoming highly anticipated DAMN. Tour with new North American dates.

(Read: Kendrick Lamar Miiiiiight Be Hip-Hop’s Radiohead)

Beginning August 11th and running through early September, this fresh batch of shows includes stops in Anaheim, Chicago, Toronto, Charlotte, Nashville, and Miami. D.R.A.M. and YG have been tapped as openers. The DAMN. tour follows Kung Fu Kenny’s exceptional performances at Coachella and Rolling Loud Festival.

Consult the full itinerary below.

Kendrick Lamar 2017 Tour Dates:

07/06 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec

07/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena %

07/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center %

07/15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center %

07/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Infitinite Energy Arena %

07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center %

07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center %

07/21 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center %

07/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden %

07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre %

07/26 – Aurburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Aurburn Hills %

07/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center %

07/29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center %

08/01 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome %

08/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena %

08/04 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena %

08/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena %

08/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center %

08/11 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center #

08/12 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center #

08/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center #

08/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center #

08/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena #

08/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center #

08/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

08/22 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #

08/23 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre #

08/24 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre #

08/25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

08/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

08/30 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

09/01 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena #

09/02 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena #

% = w/ Travis Scott and D.R.A.M.

# = w/ YG and D.R.A.M.

Revisit the video for DAMN. hit single “HUMBLE.”: