Photos by Philip Cosores and David Brendan Hall

​​The last time The Weeknd was in Los Angeles in support of his latest record, Starboy, he surprised the crowd by bringing out Kendrick Lamar to deliver his verse on “Sidewalks”. Well, Abel Tesfaye was back in the City of Angels performing at the Forum on Saturday evening, and lo and behold, K. Dot was once again on hand for unannounced appearance.

Kendrick rose up from underneath the stage during “Sidewalks”, immediately jumping into his fiery verse. This time, however, the rapper also stuck around to perform one of his own tracks, “HUMBLE.”, off his recently released DAMN.. Check out footage of both songs below.

#TheWeekend brought out #KendrickLamar at his LA #StarboyTour 🔥 #digitalfeedmedia A post shared by Digital Feed Media (@digitalfeedmedia) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:18am PDT