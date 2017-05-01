Photos by Philip Cosores and David Brendan Hall
The last time The Weeknd was in Los Angeles in support of his latest record, Starboy, he surprised the crowd by bringing out Kendrick Lamar to deliver his verse on “Sidewalks”. Well, Abel Tesfaye was back in the City of Angels performing at the Forum on Saturday evening, and lo and behold, K. Dot was once again on hand for unannounced appearance.
Kendrick rose up from underneath the stage during “Sidewalks”, immediately jumping into his fiery verse. This time, however, the rapper also stuck around to perform one of his own tracks, “HUMBLE.”, off his recently released DAMN.. Check out footage of both songs below.