Kevin Morby will embark on a massive world tour this summer

Photo by​ Kris Fuentes Cortes

Kevin Morby’s fourth LP, City Music, arrives this June 16th, which is right smack in the middle of the former Woods’ member numerous summer festival appearances. Now, he’s announced a world tour to fortify those dates, with the ambitious outing running through November.

According to a press release, City Music’s themes dovetail with the tour itself, as his new music “explores the cities of his past, present, and future.” On the tour, “his relationship with these cities across the globe continues to deepen and grow.” So far, we’ve heard “Come to Me” and “Aboard My Train” from the LP, and we’re bound to hear more once Morby takes to the road.

Find his complete itinerary below.

Kevin Morby 2017 Tour Dates:

05/23 – Washington, DC @ Rock and Roll Hotel

05/24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/27 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/03 – London, UK @ Field Day

06/08-11 – Manchester TN @ Bonnaroo

06/23-25 – North Adams MA @ Solid Sound Festival

06/27 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

06/28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

06/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

07/01 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Quasimodo

07/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

07/04 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/05 – Düdingen, DE @ Bad Bonn

07/06 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockeennes

07/07 – Soliera/Modena, IT @ Artivive

07/08 – Brugge, BE @ Cactusfestival

07/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (9pm)

07/11 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

07/15 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

07/16 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude

07/28 – Newport RI @ Newport Folk Festival

08/17-19 – Ucluelet, BC @ Otalith Music Festival

08/21 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

08/22 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

08/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

08/25 – Fort Collins, CO @ Downtown Artey

08/26 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

08/28 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

08/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

08/31 – Spring Green, WI @ Shitty Barn

09/01 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

09/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

09/03 –Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

09/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PBD

09/07-10 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/08 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

09/10 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

09/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

09/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

09/15 – Dallas, TX @ Sundown at Granada

09/16 –Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

09/18 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

09/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

09/22 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

09/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

11/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser

11/08 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee

11/09 – Lund, SE @ Mejeriet

11/12 – Köln, DE @ Luxor

11/15 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

11/17 – Ravenna, IT @ Bronson

11/18 – Rome, IT @ Monk

11/19 – Milan, IT @ Serraglio

11/21 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie

11/22 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106

Watch the video for “Aboard My Train”: