Kevin Morby will embark on a massive world tour this summer

Photo by Kris Fuentes Cortes
Kevin Morby’s fourth LP, City Music, arrives this June 16th, which is right smack in the middle of the former Woods’ member numerous summer festival appearances. Now, he’s announced a world tour to fortify those dates, with the ambitious outing running through November.
According to a press release, City Music’s themes dovetail with the tour itself, as his new music “explores the cities of his past, present, and future.” On the tour, “his relationship with these cities across the globe continues to deepen and grow.” So far, we’ve heard “Come to Me” and “Aboard My Train” from the LP, and we’re bound to hear more once Morby takes to the road.
Find his complete itinerary below.
Kevin Morby 2017 Tour Dates:
05/23 – Washington, DC @ Rock and Roll Hotel
05/24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
05/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
05/27 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/03 – London, UK @ Field Day
06/08-11 – Manchester TN @ Bonnaroo
06/23-25 – North Adams MA @ Solid Sound Festival
06/27 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
06/28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
06/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
07/01 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Quasimodo
07/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
07/04 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/05 – Düdingen, DE @ Bad Bonn
07/06 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockeennes
07/07 – Soliera/Modena, IT @ Artivive
07/08 – Brugge, BE @ Cactusfestival
07/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (9pm)
07/11 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
07/15 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/16 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude
07/28 – Newport RI @ Newport Folk Festival
08/17-19 – Ucluelet, BC @ Otalith Music Festival
08/21 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
08/22 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
08/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
08/25 – Fort Collins, CO @ Downtown Artey
08/26 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
08/28 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
08/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
08/31 – Spring Green, WI @ Shitty Barn
09/01 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
09/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
09/03 –Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
09/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PBD
09/07-10 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/08 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
09/10 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
09/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
09/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
09/15 – Dallas, TX @ Sundown at Granada
09/16 –Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
09/18 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
09/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
09/22 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium
09/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
11/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser
11/08 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee
11/09 – Lund, SE @ Mejeriet
11/12 – Köln, DE @ Luxor
11/15 – Munich, DE @ Ampere
11/17 – Ravenna, IT @ Bronson
11/18 – Rome, IT @ Monk
11/19 – Milan, IT @ Serraglio
11/21 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie
11/22 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106
Watch the video for “Aboard My Train”: