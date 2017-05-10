King Crimson announce full details of 2017 tour, plus David Bowie tribute EP

Next month, Robert Fripp will revive King Crimson for the band’s first North American outing in three years. Full details of the the Radical Action Tour have now been revealed, including the venues they’ll be playing, as well the announcement of additional dates in Seattle, Oakland, Red Bank, NJ, and Mexico City.

The touring lineup will consist of Fripp and longtime associates Tony Levin (bass, Chapman Stick) and Mel Collins (saxophone) alongside singer/guitarist Jakko Jakszyk and FOUR drummers, Bill Rieflin, Gavin Harrison, Pat Mastelotto and Jeremy Stacey. Stacey and Rieflin will also double as keyboardists. Referring to this tour configuration as the “Double Quartet Formation,” Fripp says King Crimson is “likely to be making a lot more noise than before.”

To coincide with the tour, King Crimston is putting out an EP featuring their version of David Bowie’s “Heroes” recorded in Berlin during the band’s 2016 European tour. Fripp, of course, played on Bowie’s original track. Explains Fripp, “King Crimson performed ‘Heroes’ at the Admiralspalast in Berlin as a celebration, a remembrancing and an homage. The concert was thirty-nine years and one month after the original sessions at the Hansa Tonstudio overlooking the Berlin Wall. This is released in the Fortieth Anniversary year.” A release date for the EP is set for June 2nd.

King Crimson 2017 Tour Dates:

06/11 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

06/12 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

06/13 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

06/15 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

06/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

06/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

06/19 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

06/24 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

06/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

06/30 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Hall

07/03 – Montreal QC @ Montreal Jazz Festival

07/05 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

07/07 – Quebec, QC @ Centre Videotron

07/09 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

07/10 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

07/14 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

07/15 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

07/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

07/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

07/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

Watch King Crimson cover “Heroes” during a 2000 concert in London: