King Diamond, Mastodon, Gojira, Brian Jonestown Massacre to play Psycho Las Vegas 2017

Psycho Las Vegas is a rock and heavy metal festival going down in Las Vegas from August 18th-20th. This year’s lineup has been fully revealed and it’s highlighted by the likes of King Diamond performing their 1987 album Abigail in full, plus Mastodon, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Gojira, Neurosis, Swans, Carcass, Sleep, Corrosion on Conformity, Melvins, Chelsea Wolfe, Wolves in the Throne Room, Pelican, Earthless, Code Orange, Cult of Luna, and more. See the lineup poster below.

The festival goes down at Las Vegas’ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and you can grab tickets here.