KRS-One pays tribute to wrong Beastie Boys member in song about dead rap legends

Last spring, KRS-One paid tribute to A Tribe Called Quest’s Phife Dawg with a special song called “The Phife Tribute”. This year, Bronx-bred rapper is once again commemorating rap’s long-gone heroes on his newly released “Hip Hop Speaks From Heaven”. The only problem? As XXL points out, not everyone referenced on the track has actually passed away.

Along with legends like Phife, J Dilla, and Notorious B.I.G., KRS-One mentions Ad-Rock, a very much alive and kickin’ Beastie Boys member, rather than Adam ‘MCA’ Yauch, who died of cancer back in 2012. “Like a late fog in the mist/I see King Ad-Rock and rest in peace Nate Dogg/ Their names and their natures will last, like Chris Lighty and my man Bill Blass,” KRS-One can be heard rhyming on the botched tribute track. Oops.

While it’s likely an honest mistake, it’s hard to imagine no one in the KRS-One camp — he’s been in the rap game over 30 years, after all — raised a red flag about the lyrics.

Check it out for yourself down below (the Ad-Rock reference comes in around the 3:15 mark).