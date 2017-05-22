For the title track to her new album, Lust For Life, Lana Del Rey reunited with R&B crooner The Weeknd. Their third collaboration together following “Prisoner” and “Stargirl Interlude”, the luscious and anthemic “Lust For Life” has now received an accompanying music video. The nostalgic clip begins with Del Rey performing the song in a bandstand-inspired setting before joining Abel Tesfaye atop the Hollywood sign. Watch it above.

Lust For Life, Del Rey’s fifth album to date, has been previewed with three other tracks: “Love”, “Coachella – Woodstock in My Mind”, and “Cherry”, the latter of which she debuted during her performance at the KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta this past weekend. Another track, a collaboration with Stevie Nicks called “Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems”, is also on the way. Speaking to KROQ about working with Nicks, Del Rey said, “She’s everything you hope she’s gonna be. She’s so contemporary, and she knows all the new music that’s out weekly. She loved the track and she added so much to it.”