Lana Del Rey sets release date for new album Lust For Life

The singer's fifth full-length arrives in July

on May 24, 2017, 11:55pm
Photo by Philip Cosores

Lana Del Rey has set a release date for her new album. Lust For Life, the singer’s fifth album overall, is due to arrive on July 21st. Del Rey herself revealed the news via Twitter earlier this evening:

Earlier this week, Del Rey shared a video for the album’s title track, a collaboration with The Weeknd. Other pre-release teasers have included “Love”, “Coachella – Woodstock in My Mind”, and “Cherry”. Another track, a collaboration with Stevie Nicks called “Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems”, is also on the way.

Watch the video for “Lust For Life”:

