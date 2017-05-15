Menu
Lana Del Rey shares new song “Coachella—Woodstock in My Mind” — listen

The pop songstress penned the song after attending Coachella last month

on May 15, 2017, 1:03am
Photo by​ ​David Brendan Hall

On her way home from attending Coachella last month, Lana Del Rey “felt compelled to visit an old favorite place of mine at the rim of the world highway where I took a moment to sit down by the sequoia grove and write a little song.” After previewing it a capella on Instagram, she’s now shared the studio version of the song, which she’s dubbed,  “Coachella—Woodstock in My Mind”. Listen below.

There’s no word on whether “Coachella” will appear on Del Rey’s forthcoming album, Lust For Life. In anticipation of the album’s release, she’s previously revealed “Love” and “Lust For Life” featuring The Weeknd. She also has a collaboration with Stevie Nicks on the way.

