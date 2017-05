Photo by David Brendan Hall

Lana Del Rey hit the stage at the KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta for her first live performance since announcing the release of her new album, Lust For Life. As such, the night featured the live debut of the forthcoming album’s title track, as well as the debut of a new song reportedly called “Cherry”. Watch fan-shot footage below.

Lust For Life, Del Rey’s fifth studio album to date, is due out later this year.