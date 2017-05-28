LCD Soundsystem have completed their new album

Photo by David Brendan Hall

LCD Soundsystem have completed their much-anticipated new album.

Frontman James Murphy made the announcement during the band’s set at the Sasquatch! Music Festival on Friday night, according to a reddit user who was in attendance. Pitchfork was able to confirm the statement with a representative for Sasquatch.

In an open letter shared earlier this month, Murphy said the album was “seriously almost done” with “1 more vocal and 2 more mixes to go.” “It’s been one of the most enjoyable records to make in my life, if not the most fun ever,” he added.

It may take some time to nail down a release date, however, as Murphy insists on having vinyl pressed ahead of time. “It will go like this: finish last mix > get to [Weston] to master > get masters to pressing plant > plant takes X amount of time > records get to distro so that they can go to stores > record released,” he explained in the letter. “However long that takes = when the record will be out.”

In anticipation, LCD Soundsystem has already released two tracks from the album, “Call the Police” and “American Dream”, which they performed on SNL earlier this month. Revisit both tracks, plus see the band’s remaining summer festival circuit dates, below.

The as-yet-untitled album will mark LCD Soundsystem’s fourth album to date and the follow-up to 2010’s This Is Happening.

LCD Soundsystem 2017 Tour Dates:

07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/14 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/23 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

07/28-30 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival