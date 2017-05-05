Photo by David Brendan Hall

LCD Soundsystem will soon return with their first new album in seven years. Today, they’ve shared the first two tracks from the album: “Call the Police” and “American Dream”. Listen below via Apple Music. The tracks will be available via all digital and streaming platforms as of Midnight local time on Friday.

In a note posted to Facebook earlier today, LCD mastermind James Murphy said the band’s new album is nearly finished. A release date has yet to be nailed down, however, as Murphy insists on having vinyl pressed ahead of time. The band is also in the process of scheduling an expansive tour in support of the album.

This weekend, LCD Soundsystem will served as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live and they’ve promised to play new music. Below, watch a new promo for the episode featuring Murphy.