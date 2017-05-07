Photo by David Brendan Hall

Perhaps no band to emerge in the last two decades is more synonymous with New York City than LCD Soundsystem, and yet it wasn’t until tonight that they made their debut on another NYC institution. On the latest episode of SNL, James Murphy and co. effectively turned Studio 8H into a dance club by performing their two new songs: “Call the Police” and “American Dream”. Catch the replay below.

The SNL appearance came on the heels of the band’s mini-residency at Brooklyn Steel last month. Next week, they’ll headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees, marking the first in a string of summer festival appearance. It all leads up to the band’s long-awaited new album, their first in seven years.

LCD Soundsystem 2017 Tour Dates:

05/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/26 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

06/09-12 – Bethel Woods, NY @ Mysteryland USA

07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/14 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/23 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

07/28-30 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival