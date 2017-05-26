Liam Gallagher announces first-ever solo tour, Manchester bombing benefit show

Liam Gallagher is finally stepping out on his own. The former Oasis and Beady Eye singer announced his debut solo album, As You Were, earlier this year. He’s now set an October release date for the album, with the lead single, “Wall of Glass”, set to surface next week (June 1st). What’s more, he’ll embark on a short series of tour dates through the UK and Ireland in just a few days’ time.

The first show is scheduled for May 30th in Gallagher’s hometown of Manchester, which was recently shaken by a terrorist bombing during an Ariana Grande concert. Profits from Gallagher’s gig at the city’s O2 Ritz will benefit the families of those killed or injured in the tragedy.

“It’s outrageous. Just so sad. What can you do?” Gallagher told the Manchester Evening News about the attack. “It’s just fucking out of order. There are kids and people dying all over the world. And for what? … I just knew I had to [donate the profits]. I’m not in it for the money. The gig was going to happen anyway and we all have to do what we can. I want to try and help pick people up. People like me, doing what we do, it’s our duty to give people a good time.”

The benefit gig will be followed by three other dates in London, Dublin, and Glasgow. Gallagher told NME that the concerts will see him playing some Oasis classics in addition to his new solo material. “Straight away. Some at the beginning, some in the middle and some at the end,” he said of playing his famous hits.

In addition to the new dates, the Britpop icon will perform at Lollapalooza Chicago and Paris, Montreal’s Osheaga, Reading and Leeds in the UK, and a few other festivals. See his upcoming itinerary and listen to a short preview of “Wall of Glass” below.

Liam Gallagher 2017 Tour Dates:

05/30 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

06/01 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

06/10 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

06/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

07/06-09 – Novi Sad, RS @ EXIT Festival

07/13-16 – Benicàssim, ES @ Benicàssim Festival

07/22-23 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/20 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic

08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Music Festival

08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Music Festival