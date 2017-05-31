Liam Gallagher honors Manchester victims, debuts new music at first-ever solo gig: Video + Setlist

Photo via @fra.dalessio / Instagram

Liam Gallagher hit the stage at Manchester’s O2 Ritz on Tuesday night with two goals in mind. Coming just eight days after the devastating terror attack outside the Manchester Arena, Gallagher sought to heel his hometown with a night of music while also donating all of the show’s proceeds to victims. The concert also marked his first-ever solo gig and a chance to showcase material from his forthcoming solo debut album, As You Were, for the very first time. By all accounts, it was mission accomplished for the former Oasis singer.

Throughout the concert, Gallagher honored the memory of the 22 souls who lost their lives in the attack. Before he even took the stage, 22 candles were in front of his band’s drum kit. According to the Guardian, the audience chanted “Manchester la la la!” and “Stand up for the 22!” as Gallagher tore through Oasis favorites like “Morning Glory”, “D’You Know What I Mean?”, and “Be Here Now”, the latter of which saw Gallagher reunite with ex-Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs. For the encore, Gallagher led an a capella singalong of Oasis’ “Live Forever”, and once he was finished, the crowd chanted “You can shove your fucking Isis up your arse” and began singing the lyrics to “Don’t Look Back in Anger”.

As for the new material, Gallagher debuted seven songs. They included titles like “Greedy Soul”, “Paper Crown”, “All I Need”, “Universal Gleam”, and “Wall of Glass” which is purportedly the album’s lead single and should impact radio and streaming services shortly.

Watch fan-shot footage and see the full setlist below. Gallagher’s solo LP, As You Were, is set for release in October.

Liam Gallagher declares "normal business has resumed"…. pic.twitter.com/kruViFE2nh — Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) May 30, 2017

Liam Gallagher sings Live Forever a capella after fans chant "Stand up for the 22" throughout the encore pic.twitter.com/O8WARSSHy0 — Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) May 30, 2017

22 candles at Liam Gallagher ❤ Manchester will never forget ❤ pic.twitter.com/lQlyxKosCU — Byron Armitt (@Byronmufc) May 30, 2017

Setlist:

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Oasis song)

Morning Glory (Oasis song)

Greedy Soul (Live debut)

Wall of Glass (Live debut)

Bold (Live debut)

Paper Crown (Live debut)

D’You Know What I Mean? (Oasis song)

Slide Away (Oasis song)

All I Need (Live debut)

I Get By (Live debut)

You Better Run (Live debut)

Universal Gleam (Live debut)

Be Here Now (Oasis song)

Encore:

Live Forever (Oasis song) (A capella)

Liam Gallagher 2017 Tour Dates:

06/01 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

06/10 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

06/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

07/06-09 – Novi Sad, RS @ EXIT Festival

07/13-16 – Benicàssim, ES @ Benicàssim Festival

07/22-23 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/20 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic

08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Music Festival

08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Music Festival